Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Alleged Boston rape victim fears suspect Matthew Nilo 'could get away' after release on bail

She fears suspect Matthew Nilo, an attorney living in New Jersey, could assault 'somebody else' after posting bail

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
New Jersey lawyer accused of a string of cold-case rapes in Boston appears in court Video

New Jersey lawyer accused of a string of cold-case rapes in Boston appears in court

Authorities nabbed Matthew Nilo, 35, after DNA surreptitiously taken from a drinking glass, matched the profile left on three rape victims in 2007 and 2008.

A woman who alleges she was raped by serial Boston sex-assault suspect Matthew Nilo fears he could assault "somebody else" once he is released on bail.

The suspect's attorney, Joseph Cataldo, said Nilo's family is expected to post bail for his release after a Monday hearing in Suffolk County Superior Court.

"I'm so upset that he's able to get bail because for the first time… I've waited so long to have my day in court with him, and the fact that now he's able to just go back to his life and walk around for a year, and he could get away, and he could do it to somebody else, it's just sad," the woman named Lori, who declined to provide her last name, told reporters outside the courthouse Monday, adding that she understands the court has a "process."

"I'm just hoping that his case is ironclad and he's not going to get off," she continued.

NJ LAWYER TIED TO BOSTON RAPES THROUGH DRINKING GASS, PROSECUTORS REVEAL

Matthew Nilo in court

Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008 in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023. His attorney, Joseph Cataldo, is at left. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Nilo's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Boston Police Department and FBI said they linked Nilo, a 35-year-old Boston native, to four sexual assaults that occurred in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown through forensic genealogy and DNA analysis.

Boston rape victim speaks out after suspect Matthew Nilo’s bail hearing Video

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY LINKED TO STRING OF BOSTON RAPES APPARENTLY PROPOSED TO FIANCEE WEEKS BEFORE ARREST

Lori, who said she was working as a bar manager in Cambridge at the time of the 2007 attack, alleged that Nilo forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint near Government Center in downtown Boston. 

Alleged Matthew Nilo rape victim named Lori

Lori, who was working as a bar manager in Cambridge at the time of the attack, alleged that Nilo forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint near Government Center in downtown Boston in 2007. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

He then allegedly drove her "all the way to Charlestown," and when he stopped, she tried to escape, but he caught up to her and raped her.

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY ACCUSED OF BOSTON RAPE SPREE THROUGH DNA REPRESENTS ‘NEW TYPE OF CRIMINAL’ SUSPECT: EXPERT

"That's why he's being charged with aggravated rape and kidnapping," she said.

Alleged Matthew Nilo rape victim named Lori

A person going by the name "Lori" sits in the gallery at Suffolk County Superior court during a hearing for her alleged rapist, Matthew Nilo in Boston, Massachusetts, Monday, June 12, 2023. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Cataldo is questioning what he describes as "the suspicious nature in which the DNA was recovered, but we'll get to that in due course," he said Monday outside a Suffolk County courtroom.

Alleged rapist Matthew Nilo's lawyer in court

Joseph Cataldo is questioning what he describes as "the suspicious nature in which the DNA was recovered, but we'll get to that in due course," he said Monday outside a Suffolk County courtroom. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

New Jersey authorities arrested Nilo on May 31, and he was extradited to Boston, where he grew up in the North End.

FBI Boston Special Agent In Charge Joe Bonavolonta said during a May 31 press conference that Nilo's arrest was "the direct result of the FBI’s use of investigative genetic genealogy," which he described as "a unique method used to generate new leads in unsolved sex assaults, homicides and other violent crimes."

Matthew Nilo is arraigned in a New Jersey courtroom

Matthew Nilo enters his arraignment at the Hudson County Superior Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY LINKED TO STRING OF BOSTON RAPES APPARENTLY PROPOSED TO FIANCEE WEEKS BEFORE ARREST

He would have been 19 or 20 years old and in college around the time of the assaults, his LinkedIn shows.

Matthew Nilo in a suit

The Boston Police Department and FBI linked Matthew Nilo, 35, to a string of rapes in Boston between 2007 and 2008 through forensic genealogy and DNA analysis. (Facebook/Matthew Nilo)

Nilo's former co-worker told WCVS that he "was normal, a good-looking kid that did well at anything he put his mind to" and described his arrest as "very shocking."

MYSTERY BOSTON SERIAL RAPIST IDENTIFIED AS NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY 15 YEARS LATER THROUGH DNA ANALYSIS

The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery. 

Matthew Nilo posing with friends and alcohol in 2007

Nilo's profile pictures on Facebook dating back to 2007 and 2008 show him holding bottles of booze and partying with friends. (Facebook/Matthew Nilo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Immediately following his arrest, we’ve shared this news with the four sexual assault survivors who have been waiting years to learn the identity of their alleged assailant," Bonavolonta said following Nilo's arrest. "While we know today’s arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community." 

All four sexual assault cases are "DNA-connected," Michael Cox, Boston police commissioner and chief, said. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.