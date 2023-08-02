Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Wisconsin cop admits to porn addiction, busted with child pornography: police

Suspect's employment with Glendale Police Department terminated same day as his arrest

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A police officer in Glendale, Wisconsin lost his job this week after he was charged with possessing child pornography that was uploaded to Reddit.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that 23-year-old Jonathan Angle was charged with seven counts of child pornography and is out on $5,000 cash bond.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department received a Reddit cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May.

The tip included the email address and IP address of an account in Pewaukee, accused of uploading child pornography, the news station reported, sparking an investigation.

Jonathan Angle mugshot

Jonathan Angle, a former police officer, was charged with possessing child pornography.  (Waukesha County Sheriff's Department)

The IP address was linked to Angle, the criminal complaint noted, and he was apprehended when investigators executed a search warrant at his home on July 31.

Investigators searched Angle’s phone, and along with the image he allegedly posted to Reddit, it contained six more images depicting child pornography.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department vehicle

23-year-old Jonathan Angle was fired from his job as a police officer after he was allegedly found to be in possession of child porn. (REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

The sheriff’s department claims Angle admitted to messaging girls on Reddit "a lot," FOX 6 reported. He also told the department he had a porn addiction, and he created several accounts on numerous platforms.

Angle told police the Reddit account was more than likely one of the accounts he was banned from, adding links he clicked on when searching for "rape porn" sometimes "contained child pornography."

The complaint noted that Angle said he did not seek out child pornography material and would close out of it once it appeared in the search.

FOX 6 learned from the Glendale police that Angle joined the department in April 2022 as a desk clerk before getting hired as an officer in August 2022. The police department terminated Angle’s employment on July 31.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.