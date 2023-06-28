Boston serial rape suspect Matthew Nilo now accused of attacking 8 women

New charges have been filed against a New Jersey lawyer recently accused of a series of rapes in Boston between 2007 and 2008.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Tuesday afternoon indicted Matthew Nilo, a 35-year-old Boston native, on seven charges, including one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery.

"Mr. Nilo denies all the allegations including the latest charges," his attorney told Fox News Digital. "You can expect both a legal and factual challenge to the government's case."

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a Tuesday statement that "DNA evidence played a role in these new indictments."

"I can also tell you that the cooperation and coordination between our office, the Boston Police Department and the FBI has played a major role in our ability to secure today’s indictments and to give the survivors of these crimes the ability to see their attacker held accountable for his actions," he said.

Last month, authorities charged Nilo with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of indecent assault and battery.

The initial charges were filed in connection with attacks on four women between 2007 and 2008 in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown after DNA linked him to the four alleged crimes.

He is now accused of attacking four more women in the North End, where he grew up, according to the Suffolk County DA's office.

One of the victims was attacked twice over the course of 11 days, the DA's office said.

"[N]o attack will go uninvestigated, no suspect will go unpursued, and no amount of time will insulate a criminal from a crime." — Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden

Nilo was fitted for a GPS monitor and released on $500,000 bail from the Suffolk County Jail on June 15 following his arraignment and a bail hearing.

The suspect's next court appearance in Suffolk County is scheduled for July 13.

One of his accusers, Lori Pinkham, told reporters on June 15 before his release that she feared Nilo could be a danger to the community if he is allowed out on bail.

"I'm so upset that he's able to get bail because for the first time… I've waited so long to have my day in court with him, and the fact that now he's able to just go back to his life and walk around for a year, and he could get away, and he could do it to somebody else, it's just sad," she said, adding that she understands the court has a "process."

Pinkham, who said she was working as a bar manager in Cambridge at the time of the 2007 attack, alleged that Nilo forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint near Government Center in downtown Boston.

Nilo's attorney, Joseph Cataldo, questioned what he describes as "the suspicious nature in which the DNA was recovered, but we'll get to that in due course" in comments to reporters at the Suffolk County Superior Court on June 15.

The Boston Police Department and FBI said last month that they linked Nilo to the sexual assaults through forensic genealogy and DNA analysis. The attacks were DNA-linked, authorities said when they arrested the suspect at his residence in New Jersey.

He would have been a 19- or 20-year-old college student at the time of the attacks. Nilo went on to study law in California and become a cyber attorney in New York City. He was apparently engaged weeks before his arrest, according to his social media.