Illegal Immigrants

Family of Boulder firebombing suspect taken into federal custody: sources

Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife and five children are in federal custody, sources confirm

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
Karoline Leavitt: Colorado terror suspect should have been deported Video

Karoline Leavitt: Colorado terror suspect should have been deported

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins 'America Reports' to discuss the hate crime charges against the Colorado terror suspect as new details are released and the Republican holdouts on President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill.'

The family of the Boulder, Colorado firebombing suspect is in federal custody, sources confirm to Fox News.

According to senior sources within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the wife and five children of 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman were taken into custody. 

The family is being processed for expedited removal, sources said.

BOULDER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TERROR SUSPECT’S ’POSSIBLE RADICALIZATION’ PROBED BY AUTHORITIES: RETIRED FBI AGENT

Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Soliman, 45, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly, assault, criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies and use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony. (Boulder Police Department)

Soliman is an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa after entering the U.S. during the Biden administration, three DHS and ICE sources told Fox News.

Soliman first arrived in the U.S. after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 27, 2022, with a non-immigrant visa. 

He was authorized to stay through Feb. 2, 2023, but never left. On Sept. 9, 2022, he filed a claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. 

On March 29, 2023, Soliman was granted work authorization, which was valid through March of this year.

Boulder anti-Semitic firebomb terrorist's home in Colorado

General view of the home of Mohamed Soliman, Monday, June 2, 2025, in Colorado Springs. Soliman is the prime suspect in the firebombing attack on a pro-Israel group in Boulder. (Jeremy Sparig for Fox News Digital)

His next court appearance, for filing charges, will be Thursday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. MT.

