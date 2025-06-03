Family of Boulder firebombing suspect taken into federal custody: sources

The family of the Boulder, Colorado firebombing suspect is in federal custody, sources confirm to Fox News.

According to senior sources within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the wife and five children of 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman were taken into custody.

The family is being processed for expedited removal, sources said.

Soliman is an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa after entering the U.S. during the Biden administration, three DHS and ICE sources told Fox News.

Soliman first arrived in the U.S. after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 27, 2022, with a non-immigrant visa.

He was authorized to stay through Feb. 2, 2023, but never left. On Sept. 9, 2022, he filed a claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

On March 29, 2023, Soliman was granted work authorization, which was valid through March of this year.

His next court appearance, for filing charges, will be Thursday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. MT.