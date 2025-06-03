Family of Boulder firebombing suspect taken into federal custody: sources

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins 'America Reports' to discuss the hate crime charges against the Colorado terror suspect as new details are released and the Republican holdouts on President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill.'
Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.
Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.