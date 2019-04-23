177 fake sports rings seized by CBP, worth $11.7M if they’d been real: officials

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials on Tuesday said their officers intercepted 177 fake sports rings that would’ve had a multimillion-dollar price tag had they been authentic.

CBP officers working at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York discovered the fake memorabilia while examining incoming cargo from China on March 11, the agency said in a news release.

If the seized rings had been real, they would’ve had “an estimated manufacturer suggested retail price of $11.7 million,” officials said.

“The seized rings were infringing on the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) trademarks,” according to the agency.

Troy Miller, the director of CBP’s New York field office, praised the seizure and the agency’s officers’ work.

“Every day CBP Officers protect the American public and its economy,” Miller said. “This most recent interception of counterfeit sports rings demonstrates the ongoing vigilance and commitment to the mission by our CBP Officers and Import Specialists.”