Firefighters battle inferno after reported explosion near Texas airport, at least 4 injured

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
El Paso emergency crews battle inferno near El Paso International Video

El Paso emergency crews battle inferno near El Paso International

Crews are battling a large fire caused by an explosion near El Paso International Airport. (Credit: El Paso Police Department)

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a reported vehicle explosion ignited a large inferno Tuesday afternoon near El Paso International Airport.

Just before 4 p.m., El Paso Fire Department posted on X confirming crews were responding to a condition 4 fire at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center. 

The fire was later upgraded to a second alarm, which means the fire escalated and more firefighters were needed to battle the blaze.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, according to the fire department.

The Texas Department of Transportation shared photos of the inferno near El Paso International Airport.

The Texas Department of Transportation shared photos of the inferno near El Paso International Airport. (Texas Department of Transportation)

 

KFOX14 reported a vehicle exploded, possibly inside the Sun Metro center, igniting the fire.

El Paso Police Department confirmed it is assisting and asked locals to avoid the area.

The fire department said the area was evacuated, affiliate FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

A category 4 fire carries a "very high" level of danger, according to the US Forestry Service. It can spread rapidly and become long-lasting.

El Paso strategic communications director Laura Cruz Acosta released a statement noting details about the fire and its cause are "limited."

"Our primary focus is on containing the fire and the safety of our staff," according to the statement. "We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our first responders for their swift action in addressing the situation."

El Paso International Airport operations are unaffected, according to Acosta.

Traffic is closed until further notice at Montana Avenue and Wedgewood Drive, according to police and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.