Palm Springs and the Desert Resorts

Best new hotels in America
Here at Condé Nast Traveler, we're obsessed with hotels—that's why we're thrilled to unveil the 2013 Hot List, the buzz-making list of our favorite new hotels that have opened in the past year. The entire list of 154 properties spans the globe, from a tiny one-suite find in Chiang Mai to a luxe safari camp in Tanzania—but to get you started, here's a glimpse at some of the best new hotels in the U.S.
10 things to do in Palm Springs
When it comes to a Palm Springs getaway, thoughts of poolside pleasures and verdant fairways come to mind, but there's a lot more to this desert oasis than meets than eye. You might be surprised to learn that Palm Springs boasts a vast concentration of Mid-Century Modern architecture, or that it's the date (as in the fruit) capital of the world. Of course, you're going to want to pack your bathing suit and some sunscreen, but don't forget your hiking shoes and perhaps even a parka if you plan on going to the top of San Jacinto Mountain. From Elvis's Honeymoon Hideaway to some serious shopping opportunities, you'll have more fun under the sun than you could have ever imagined.