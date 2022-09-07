Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Experimental plane crashes in Wisconsin, leaves 2 dead

Experimental plane took off from Rochester, Minnesota, for a training flight

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.

Officials say the Glassair Super II SFT had taken off at an airport in Rochester, Minnesota for a training flight. It was scheduled to land at the Red Wing airport across the Mississippi River from the City of Red Wing, Minnesota.

WISCONSIN MOTHERS DEFEND, CRITICIZE SCHOOL BOARD’S BAN ON PRIDE, BLM FLAGS

An experimental plane crash in Wisconsin led to the death of two people.

An experimental plane crash in Wisconsin led to the death of two people.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

MILWAUKEE MANHUNT OVER AFTER ALLEGED NEIGHBOR SHOOTER DIES, MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS

The victims have not been identified.