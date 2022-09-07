Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Milwaukee manhunt over after alleged neighbor shooter dies, medical examiner says

Milwaukee police had been searching for shooting suspect Leslie Bost for weeks

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
The man accused of shooting his neighbors last month, killing one, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms.

Milwaukee police had been searching for Leslie Bost for weeks. Officers "were checking for a wanted subject" Tuesday who was "inside a residence when officers knocked and announced. Shortly after, officers heard a firearm discharge from inside the residence. The individual was located deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot," FOX6 News Milwaukee reported. 

Bost, 57, was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. 

The shooting that killed 82-year-old Shirley Mallory and injured three others happened Aug. 24. A subsequent house fire took place at the home next door, associated with suspected shooter Bost. 

MILWAUKEE SHOOTING, FIRE LEAVE 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED: POLICE

Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead, victim's son says.

Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead, victim's son says. (Milwaukee Police Department)

WISCONSIN GOV. TONY EVERS CALLS FOR $2 BILLION INCREASE IN FUNDING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS

A warrant was issued for Bost's arrest on Sept. 1, online court records showed. 

Bost's sister was at the Mallory home during the shooting but wasn't injured due to hiding in a closet. She reportedly told investigators she didn't have "any idea" why her brother would have shot at the group but called him a "private person who holds grudges for a long time." 

