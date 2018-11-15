Ex-NFL player wields sword during argument at youth basketball event, police say

A former NFL player threatened someone with a sword during an argument at a youth basketball event last month, police in New Jersey said.

John “Charlie” Rogers Jr., 42, turned himself in to police Monday and was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses. The Asbury Park Press reported Rogers was released immediately after an initial appearance.

CHIEFS-RAMS FANS GET CHANGE FEES WAIVED BY MAJOR AIR CARRIERS AFTER MEXICO CITY GAME CANCELLED

The incident occurred during a meeting for a youth basketball travel team at Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School on Oct. 5, officials said. The police report stated Rogers was “under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the altercation,” NJ.com reported, and investigators said Rogers threatened someone with a sword.

Earlier this year, the Asbury Park Press reported Jones left a threatening voicemail for the parent of an 11-year-old football player on a rival team.

"We are going to blitz every [expletive] play until your guy comes out of the game,” Rogers allegedly said in the voicemail, according to the Asbury Park Press.

NEW YORK JETS FAN BLAMES DWI ON TEAM’S PERFORMANCE: ‘I DRANK TOO MUCH BECAUSE THE JETS SUCK!'

Rogers was fired from his job as the offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School after the tape was made public.

Rogers attended Georgia Tech and played five seasons in the NFL from 1999-2003. He played for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.