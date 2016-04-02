Ex-girlfriend says bus station gunman hated police officers

A woman who dated the Virginia bus station gunman says he frequently expressed his hatred toward police and once nearly choked her to death after she broke up with him.

A former girlfriend of James Brown III spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because she said she fears for her safety.

Court records show that a judge granted a protection order against Brown in 2011 by his ex-girlfriend's request. Brown pleaded guilty in 2012 to domestic battery and aggravated battery of pregnant woman. He was released from prison in March 2014.

Authorities said Brown shot Virginia state trooper Chad Dermyer at a Richmond bus station Thursday before being killed by two other troopers.