Ex-cop who killed suspect with cooler walks free as he appeals conviction that made him an example

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A former New York City police officer who was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for fatally throwing a cooler at a fleeing suspect walked out of prison Monday after being granted bail while he appeals his conviction.

Erik Duran, 38, was released from custody at the Elmira Correctional Facility Monday afternoon, according to a social media post from the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, particularly my wife, my children and my parents for all their unconditional love and support throughout his ordeal," Duran said in a statement released by the SBA.

FORMER NYPD OFFICER WHO FATALLY THREW COOLER AT FLEEING SUSPECT GRANTED BAIL DURING APPEAL OF CONVICTION

"I also want to thank God for giving me strength and guiding me through the darkness," he continued. "I thank my entire legal team for never giving up in their pursuit of justice."

Duran was serving a three- to nine-year sentence for manslaughter when he was granted a $300,000 bond last week, according to FOX 5. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport to his lawyers as he waits for his appeal to be finalized.

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"This is a major win for Erik and his family and for law enforcement officers around the country," Vincent Vallelong, the president of Duran’s union within the SBA, reportedly said.

Duran, a married father of three, was convicted in February on charges stemming from the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey.

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Duprey was attempting to flee on a moped as officers carried out an undercover drug bust in the Bronx when Duran hurled an Igloo cooler at him, causing him to crash and hit his head on the pavement.

Duprey later died from his injuries.

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Duran has insisted he threw the cooler to protect his fellow officers, but Bronx Judge Guy Mitchell rejected his defense at sentencing, adding the punishment would serve as a "deterrent" to other officers from acting recklessly.

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"They had enough to investigate and catch him on a different day," Mitchell said, referring to the police. "The distinction is that the deceased will no longer be seen again by his family."

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Duran’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.