Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

Former NYPD officer who fatally threw cooler at fleeing suspect granted bail during appeal of conviction

Erik Duran granted $300,000 bail by state appeals court after being sentenced to three to nine years in prison

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
NY governor candidate vows to pardon cop convicted of killing suspect with cooler Video

NY governor candidate vows to pardon cop convicted of killing suspect with cooler

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor, has vowed to pardon former NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran on his first day an office if he wins in November. (Courtesy: WNYW)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former New York City police officer, sentenced to three to nine years in prison for fatally throwing a cooler at a fleeing suspect, will be released from prison while he appeals his conviction.

Erik Duran was granted $300,000 bail by a state appeals court in a ruling on Friday, the New York Post reported.

"I am very pleased to announce that the SBA’s team of attorneys has secured bail for Erik Duran, and he will be released from prison and remain free throughout his appeal," Sergeants Benevolent Association president Vincent Vallelong said in a statement.

"This is a major win for Erik and his family and for law enforcement officers around the country!" Vallelong added.

GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE VOWS TO PARDON COP CONVICTED OF MANSLAUGHTER IN DEATH OF FLEEING SUSPECT

Former New York City police sergeant Erik Duran seated in courtroom during sentencing hearing

Former New York City police sergeant Erik Duran is seated during his sentencing hearing at the Bronx County Hall of Justice on April 9, 2026, in New York. He was sentenced for throwing a picnic cooler full of drinks at a fleeing suspect, Eric Duprey, who then crashed his motorized scooter and died. (Michael R. Sisak/AP)

Duran's attorney, Arthur Aidala, told Fox Digital that it was no surprise that their client was released.

"We are very pleased but not surprised that the Appellate Division found that there are legitimate appellate issues in Sgt Duran's case," Aidala said. "It was obvious to the Court that he is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community and was entitled to be at home with his family during pendency of the appeal."

Duran, 38, a married father of three, was convicted of manslaughter in February for the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey. Duprey was attempting to flee arrest on a moped during an undercover drug sting in the Bronx when Duran chucked an Igloo cooler at him, causing him to crash onto the pavement.

Eric Duprey pictured in a flyer.

Eric Duprey died in August 2023 when a an NYPD officer threw a cooler at him as he was fleeing a drug operation in the Bronx. (WNYW)

He died instantly.

Duran maintained he was trying to protect other officers from Duprey, who was operating the motorized bike on a sidewalk.

During sentencing, Bronx Judge Guy Mitchell said the punishment would serve as a "general deterrent" to other officers from acting recklessly.

He rejected Duran’s defense that his actions were justified, concluding that the former officer threw the cooler because he was upset that Duprey was fleeing.

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran appearing in court during arraignment

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran appears in court during his arraignment at the Bronx Hall of Justice on Jan. 23, 2024. Duran was indicted in connection with the Aug. 2023 death of Eric Duprey during an undercover drug operation. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They had enough to investigate and catch him on a different day," Mitchell said of the police. "The distinction is that the deceased will no longer be seen again by his family."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue