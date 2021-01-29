Ex-Boy Scout chaplain sentenced to 40 years on sex abuse charges, pleads 'no contest'

A Rhode Island court on Thursday sentenced a former Boy Scout chaplain to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting six young men.

James Glawson, 76, of Exeter, pleaded "no contest" to the charges, which included "sexually penetrating" five young men and abusing a sixth victim with a developmental disability, according to a report.

Glawson had volunteered for the Boy Scouts from 1980 to 2018, serving as an assistant Catholic chaplain at the scouting camp in Hopkinton, R.I.

The now ex-chaplain said he felt "sick" to think of what he had done, The Providence Journal reported.

"Turning to God, I pray each day for God’s help to help heal those that I hurt so badly and to give them comfort for the shame that I have caused," Glawson said in court.

Glawson’s full sentence was for 60 years, with 40 to serve and the balance suspended with probation, the report said.

Rhode Island State Police first became aware of Glawson in 2019, The New York Times reported. Staff members at a group home reported that the chaplain had inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old resident who suffered from developmental disability.

During questioning, Glawson admitted to victimizing several other young men in the Boy Scouts throughout the 1980s, according to reports. Five men pressed charges in relation to these previous abuses.

"When a person abuses that trust, and sexually assaults a child whose safety has been entrusted to them, we know the consequences -- they are severe and long-lasting," said Peter F. Neronha, the attorney general of Rhode Island.

Glawson was previously affiliated with two Catholic parishes in Rhode Island, according to authorities.

A grand jury in Washington County had indicted Glawson in 2019, charging him with 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of possession of child pornography.

The most recent charges included oral "sexual penetration" with a mentally disabled person, according to reports.

Glawson represents just one of the countless sex abuse claims filed against the Boy Scouts in recent years.

In 2020, the century-old organization faced at least 82,000 claims as it extended the deadline to file sex abuse claims after the Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.