Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley hoped massacre would get Biden impeached, records show

Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan teenager accused of opening fire at his high school in November, allegedly wrote that he hoped the massacre would get President Biden impeached, new records show.

"Hopefully my shooting will cause Biden to get impeached," 15-year-old Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal entry disclosed in a court filing Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Lawyers for Crumbley's parents, who have also been charged in the case, made the disclosure as they try to prevent their son's journal, web searches on shootings and text messages to a friend from being admitted as evidence to their trial slated for later this year.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are facing involuntary manslaughter charges, are worried that politics might affect their chances at a fair trial, the Detroit Free Press reported. Prosecutors argue the parents failed to intervene and get their son mental health assistance, and instead purchased a gun for him that was allegedly used in the shooting.

Their son reportedly also referred to Biden as "sleepy f------ Joe Biden" in his journal and envisioned a massacre of such large scale, "Sleepy f---Joe Biden will have to make an apolg(y) to people."

"Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley should not be found guilty or not guilty depending on the attitudes of the jurors about Presidents Biden and Trump," defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman argued in court records, stressing: "Political beliefs have no legitimate role in this trial."

The lawyers argued that the journal most be excluded because it "has the serous potential for distracting the jury from the real issues in the case."

"The materials risk the danger of turning jury deliberations into a political debate," the defense lawyers wrote. "It would also be likely to lead to longer deliberations and possibly an endless string of hung juries, as the likelihood that all jurors would have the same attitude about the anti-Biden diatribe of (Ethan) is surely close to zero."

Other alleged journal entries include: "People will be talking about my shooting for years and I will make a huge impact on the United States"; "The first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer just like me"; "I wish to hear the screams of the children as I shoot them."

Ethan Crumbley allegedly fired more than 30 rounds in the hallways of Oxford High School on Nov. 30, killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher. The teenager was subsequently charged with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.