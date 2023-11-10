Expand / Collapse search
Escaped PA murder suspect pleads guilty to kidnapping after dog helps to recapture him

The Pennsylvania murder fugitive escaped by making a rope of bedsheets and sliding down a grated metal roof

A homicide suspect who escaped from a northwestern Pennsylvania prison and was on the run for more than a week before a pet dog led to his recapture in July pleaded guilty on Thursday for the escape and to kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple.

Michael Burham, 34, awaits sentencing in January. His defense lawyer declined comment after the hearing Thursday.

He had been accused of kidnapping an older couple in Pennsylvania and driving them to South Carolina to evade a murder investigation in New York when he escaped from the Warren County jail, about 66 miles east of Erie.

Michael Burham

Pennsylvania homicide suspect Michael Burham escaped from Warren County Prison in northwestern Pennsylvania earlier this year and was on the run for more than a week before a pet dog led to his recapture. Burham pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to his escape. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP, File)

Authorities said he climbed from exercise equipment to a grated metal roof and slid down a rope that he had made of bedsheets.

During his time on the lam, police described Burham as "a self-taught survivalist with military experience," warning he could be dangerous.

He evaded authorities for nine days before a couple responding to their barking dog encountered him. They contacted police and Burham was recaptured about two hours later.

His escape came just months before another high-profile incident in southeastern Pennsylvania, where a murderer evaded authorities for nearly two weeks.