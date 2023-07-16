Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

New photos show fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham during arrest 'at gunpoint'

Michael Burham is accused of fatally shooting Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York, in May

By Emma Colton | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update after capture of escaped murder suspect Michael Burham Video

WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update after capture of escaped murder suspect Michael Burham

Burham escaped from jail on July 6.

Pennsylvania authorities have released photos of murder suspect Michael Burham during his arrest, which followed a more than week-long manhunt.

Burham, 34, was taken into custody "at gunpoint" Saturday after evading authorities for nine days. Burham reportedly used gym equipment at the Warren County jail earlier this month to climb though the jail's gym to the rooftop, where he allegedly used bedsheets to climb down and escape, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

Photos of his arrest show Burham wearing a graying T-shirt and orange prison pants turned inside out while surrounded by armed law enforcement officials. 

Police said the suspect appeared "tired" and "worn out" at the time of his arrest.

PENNSYLVANIA ESCAPED INMATE MICHAEL BURHAM CAPTURED FOLLOWING 9-DAY MANHUNT: POLICE

Michael Burham arrested

Murder suspect Michael Burham during his arrest on July 15. ( Pennsylvania State Police)

Burham is the main suspect in the May 11 shooting of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York. Burham allegedly set a parked car on fire and kidnapped a Pennsylvania couple after the shooting.

MANHUNT LAUNCHED AFTER MURDER SUSPECT WHO WROTE HE'S 'NOT SORRY' ESCAPES PENNSYLVANIA JAIL 

Michael Burham escaped jail

Michael Burham was arrested in Warren County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after a nine-day manhunt. (City of Warren Police - Pennsylvania)

He fled authorities following those incidents and was captured in South Carolina on May 24. He was then transported to the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania, where he made his escape.

MICHAEL BURHAM MANHUNT: TIMELINE THAT LED TO ROOFTOP ESCAPE FROM PENNSYLVANIA JAIL

Burham was described as a "survivalist" by state police during the manhunt, who described the suspect as "extremely dangerous."

Michael Burham in a mugshot, victim Kala Hodgkin in an undated family photo

Michael Burham is accused of shooting Kala Hodgkin to death in New York before lighting another woman's care on fire and then kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple, according to police. (Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office | Kala Hodgkin/Facebook)

He was apprehended in Conewango Township, located in Warren County, after a resident notified authorities of a "suspicious individual" in the area. The homeowner heard his dog barking in the backyard, and went outside to investigate. The homeowner found Burham outside and the two had a short conversation, including the suspect claiming he was on a "camping trip," police said.

ESCAPED 'SURVIVALIST' MURDER SUSPECT DRAWS PARALLELS TO 48-DAY MANHUNT FOR PENNSYLVANIA COP KILLER ERIC FREIN

Law enforcement officers, air support and K-9s formed a "very large perimeter" and "tracked" the suspect "through the woods," ultimately apprehending him just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

Michael Burham in handcuffs

Murder suspect Michael Burham during his arrest on July 15. (Pennsylvania State Police)

He was not armed at the time of the arrest and no law enforcement officials were injured.

"The investigation continues into whether anyone helped Burham to escape the prison or provided any assistance to him while he was on the run. Anyone found to have aided Burham will be charged accordingly," Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 