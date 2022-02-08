Escaped inmates robbed store, tied up clerk, stole his car, then died in crash after high-speed chase: police

About 24 hours after Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver escaped from Tennessee's Sullivan County jail on Friday morning, the two fugitives allegedly robbed a convenience store on the coast of North Carolina then led police on a high-speed chase through five counties that only ended when authorities disabled their car, and it crashed, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The two escapees were both pronounced deceased following the crash.

A third inmate who escaped, Johnny Shane Brown, is still at large, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

All three men escaped from the jail through an air vent on the roof of their cell, according to WCYB.

Carr and Sarver robbed the Speedway Convenience Store at gunpoint in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation.

They tied the clerk up and took cash from the register and safe, then stole the clerk's car and fled.

TEXAS SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY THREATENS TARGET EMPLOYEES WITH SWITCHBLADE WHEN CONFRONTED

Police responded to the scene and as they were interviewing the clerk, he saw the two escapees drive by in the car they had just stolen.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Carr and Sarver then led police on a high-speed pursuit through five counties down the North Carolina coast.

Their vehicle was "disabled" by authorities near Wilmington and it crashed, killing both men.

OHIO GAS STATION OWNER TURNS TABLE ON ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER

Carr, 38, was facing murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in 2019, according to WJHL.

Sarver, 45, was incarcerated for auto theft, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown, 50, is still at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He was in jail for multiple charges before escaping, including domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Brown's arrest, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.