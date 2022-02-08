Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Escaped inmates robbed store, tied up clerk, stole his car, then died in crash after high-speed chase: police

One of the inmates was in jail for allegedly murdering his wife

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

About 24 hours after Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver escaped from Tennessee's Sullivan County jail on Friday morning, the two fugitives allegedly robbed a convenience store on the coast of North Carolina then led police on a high-speed chase through five counties that only ended when authorities disabled their car, and it crashed, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed. 

The two escapees were both pronounced deceased following the crash. 

A third inmate who escaped, Johnny Shane Brown, is still at large, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

All three men escaped from the jail through an air vent on the roof of their cell, according to WCYB

Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver allegedly robbed a Speedway Convenience Store at gunpoint in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina on Saturday morning. 

Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver allegedly robbed a Speedway Convenience Store at gunpoint in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina on Saturday morning.  (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

Carr and Sarver robbed the Speedway Convenience Store at gunpoint in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation. 

They tied the clerk up and took cash from the register and safe, then stole the clerk's car and fled. 

TEXAS SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY THREATENS TARGET EMPLOYEES WITH SWITCHBLADE WHEN CONFRONTED

Police responded to the scene and as they were interviewing the clerk, he saw the two escapees drive by in the car they had just stolen. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    Tobias Carr was in jail for allegedly murdering his wife in 2019.  (Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Timothy Allen Sarver was incarcerated for auto theft, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. (Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

Carr and Sarver then led police on a high-speed pursuit through five counties down the North Carolina coast. 

Their vehicle was "disabled" by authorities near Wilmington and it crashed, killing both men. 

OHIO GAS STATION OWNER TURNS TABLE ON ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER

Carr, 38, was facing murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in 2019, according to WJHL

Sarver, 45, was incarcerated for auto theft, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

Johnny Brown, 50, was in jail on domestic assault, aggravated stalking, harassment, and other charges. 

Johnny Brown, 50, was in jail on domestic assault, aggravated stalking, harassment, and other charges.  (Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Brown, 50, is still at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He was in jail for multiple charges before escaping, including domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Brown's arrest, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money