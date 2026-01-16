Renee Good was shot four times, including in the head, fire report shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Renee Nicole Good, the woman fatally shot by a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer last week, was found with four gunshot wounds, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, citing a fire department incident report.

Good, 37, suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of her chest, one to her left forearm and one "with protruding tissue on the left side of the patient’s head," according to the report by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Blood was also flowing from her left ear, the report said.

Initial reports indicated Good had been shot three times during the Jan. 7 incident.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the ICE officer fired in self-defense after Good used her Honda Pilot SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

When another agent asked her to get out of her car, DHS said Good accelerated in the direction of Ross, prompting the officer to open fire.

Paramedics found Good unresponsive inside her car at 9:42 a.m., with blood on her face and torso, according to the report. She was not breathing, and her pulse was described as "inconsistent" and "irregular."

Emergency responders moved Good from her vehicle to a snowbank and then onto a sidewalk to create "separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders," according to the report.

At that point, Good was "still not breathing and pulseless," the report said.

Lifesaving efforts continued at the scene, inside an ambulance and later at Hennepin County Medical Center. CPR was discontinued at the hospital at 10:30 a.m., according to the report.

The ICE officer suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by her vehicle, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday. The extent of the bleeding was not immediately clear.

The incident has sparked heated debate across the country and sparked several violent attacks on immigration enforcement agents.

Meanwhile, Good's family is now being represented by the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin, which also represented George Floyd’s family. The firm said its founding partner, Antonio M. Romanucci, is representing Good’s partner, Becca Good, as well as her parents and siblings.

The firm helped secure a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in a civil case against the City of Minneapolis, the largest pretrial civil rights wrongful-death settlement in U.S. history at the time.