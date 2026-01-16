Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Virginia nanny's story, dentist murders charges, Barry Morphew's plea

Alexander brothers' new allegations, 'Times Square Killer's' death bed confession, Idaho murder victims’ new lawsuit

Brendan Banfield listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Virginia

Brendan Banfield looks on during his double murder trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner, Pool)

ROMANCE REPLACED: Photos reveal Virginia nanny took slain wife’s place in master bedroom weeks after love triangle murders

LEGAL HAMMER: Ohio dentist slayings suspect indicted on new aggravated murder, burglary charges

Split image of Spencer and Monique Tepe and Michael McKee.

Michael Mckee is charged with the murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe. (Rob Misleh and WIFR via Pool)

JUSTICE PENDING: Key accuser in Alexander brothers rape case dies weeks before federal trial begins: report

NO MORE DELAYS: Judge scolds alleged Gilgo Beach killer's defense, vows trial will begin ‘come hell or high water'

Rex Heuermann appears in court

Rex Heuermann appears in Judge Tim Mazze’s courtroom with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, New York on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (James Carbone/Newsday via Pool)

DEADLY SECRETS: Barry Morphew pleads not guilty to murdering wife Suzanne Morphew years after Mother’s Day disappearance

CHARMED BY THE DEVIL: Journalist’s dangerous obsession with a forgotten serial killer unraveled her reality

CHANGING M.O.: 'Times Square Killer' used fake police badge to murder 18-year-old nursing student: deathbed confession

‘FORESEEABLE:’ Idaho murder victims’ families file wrongful death lawsuit against Washington State University 

