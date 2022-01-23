Texas shoplifting suspect allegedly threatens Target employees with switchblade when confronted

An accused shoplifter in El Paso, Texas, allegedly pulled out a switchblade and threatened store employees when confronted over the suspected theft.



Police say a man on a scooter entered a Target store at Bassett Mall on Jan. 15, placed the scooter in a shopping cart and began to grab various items in the store. Store security employees noticed he was placing items inside a backpack prior to walking toward an exit, according to a press release about the incident.

When the man was confronted by store employees, he allegedly pulled out a switchblade and threatened them.

The suspect then took off on a black scooter with various electronic items.

The alleged shoplifter is described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair. He was wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, black pants and black athletic shoes at the time of the incident.

The alleged crime was featured as the "Crime of the Week" by the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Anyone with information on the identity of the alleged shoplifter should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477 or contact authorities online.