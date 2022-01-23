Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas shoplifting suspect allegedly threatens Target employees with switchblade when confronted

Incident featured as 'Crime of the Week' by the Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An accused shoplifter in El Paso, Texas, allegedly pulled out a switchblade and threatened store employees when confronted over the suspected theft. 

Police say a man on a scooter entered a Target store at Bassett Mall on Jan. 15, placed the scooter in a shopping cart and began to grab various items in the store. Store security employees noticed he was placing items inside a backpack prior to walking toward an exit, according to a press release about the incident.

An alleged shoplifter is accused of threatening store employees with a switchblade at a Central El Paso, Texas, store. 

An alleged shoplifter is accused of threatening store employees with a switchblade at a Central El Paso, Texas, store.  (Crime Stoppers of El Paso)

TEXAS DEPUTY CONSTABLE SHOT DEAD DURING TRAFFIC STOP, AUTHORITIES SAY

When the man was confronted by store employees, he allegedly pulled out a switchblade and threatened them. 

The suspect then took off on a black scooter with various electronic items. 

A shoplifter threatened store employees with a switchblade at a Central El Paso, Texas, store, according to authorities. 

A shoplifter threatened store employees with a switchblade at a Central El Paso, Texas, store, according to authorities.  (Crime Stoppers of El Paso)

NEW ORLEANS RESIDENTS FED UP WITH CARJACKING, VIOLENT CRIME SURGE: ‘BEGINNING OF THE END’

The alleged shoplifter is described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair. He was wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, black pants and black athletic shoes at the time of the incident. 

The alleged crime was featured as the "Crime of the Week" by the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the identity of the alleged shoplifter should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477 or contact authorities online

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money