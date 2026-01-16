Illegal alien with 24 convictions among ‘worst of the worst’ arrested in Minnesota ICE operation: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday announced the arrest of what it called the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants during Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, including a man with 24 criminal convictions.

The agency blasted state and local leaders for refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

DHS said the arrests show the results of ICE enforcement operations in sanctuary jurisdictions, contrasting the agency’s actions with what it described as the refusal of Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to honor ICE detainers.

ICE AGENT SHOOTS VENEZUELAN NATIONAL IN MINNEAPOLIS AFTER SHOVEL ATTACK DURING AMBUSH: DHS

That policy, DHS claims, has resulted in hundreds of criminal illegal aliens being released back into local Minnesota communities.

"As our law enforcement are facing rampant violence against them, they arrested murderers, drug traffickers and an illegal with 24 criminal convictions in Minneapolis," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "These are the criminals Governor [Tim] Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey are protecting. No American wants these criminals for neighbors."

DHS said the arrests were made as part of Operation Metro Surge, a targeted enforcement effort focused on removing criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota neighborhoods. The department said the operation prioritizes offenders with serious criminal histories, including violent crimes.

According to DHS, criminals arrested in the state during the operation include Hien Quoc Thai, a Vietnamese national who was previously convicted of murder.

Brian Anjain from the Marshall Islands has 24 criminal convictions, including assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse, public nudity, theft, interference with official acts, public intoxication and trespassing, DHS said.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR DEFENDS SANCTUARY STANCE AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY KILLS WOMAN WHILE DRUNK DRIVING

Eddy Xol-Lares of Venezuela was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while aboard a vessel.

Those arrested also include criminal illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, South Africa and Romania, according to DHS.

DHS said the operation also resulted in the arrests of people convicted of crimes including domestic violence, assault, fraud, identity theft, forgery, restraining order violations, property damage and multiple drunken driving offenses, with several facing prior charges involving kidnapping, robbery with deadly weapons, gun possession and narcotics offenses.

The department claims that since President Donald Trump took office, nearly 470 criminal illegal immigrants have been released back into Minnesota communities due to sanctuary-style policies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

DHS also said it is urging Walz and Frey to honor ICE detainers for more than 1,360 aliens, including violent criminals currently in custody, arguing that cooperation would improve public safety.

Additional information about those arrested nationwide is available through the agency’s public-facing database at wow.dhs.gov, which tracks enforcement actions involving serious offenders.