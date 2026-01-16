ICE releases photos after violent Minneapolis protests leave multiple alleged agitators arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday released photos of four alleged agitators who were arrested amid ongoing protests outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

In a post on X, ICE said the arrests occurred Thursday after the men refused repeated orders to disperse. Authorities said the four individuals were taken into custody and booked on federal charges.

"Yesterday, law enforcement at Whipple Federal Building faced violent anti-ICE agitators who threw objects, shouted profanities, and endangered the public by pouring water on the roads to create icy, hazardous conditions," ICE posted to X. "After repeated warnings, 4 agitators were arrested for refusing to disperse and booked on federal charges."

The arrests came amid overnight protests, resulting in 12 people being taken into custody for assaulting law enforcement officers, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"Last night in Minneapolis 12 anti-ICE agitators were arrested for assaulting law enforcement," DHS posted to X earlier Friday. "Reminder: it is a federal crime and a FELONY if you lay a finger on law enforcement or destroy federal property."

It was not immediately clear whether the four men highlighted by ICE were among the 12 individuals arrested overnight.

Protests continued Friday, with crowds again gathering outside the Whipple Federal Building, according to local outlet FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The building houses multiple federal agencies, including ICE, DHS, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ongoing unrest follows two recent ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis.

One involved Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. The law enforcement agent fired into the driver's windshield and open window from the side of the vehicle and subsequently exclaimed "f---ing b----" as the car crashed into another parked vehicle.

Democrats and local residents have condemned the shooting as a murder and called for the agent's prosecution, while the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have defended the incident by arguing that it was a justified shooting.

In a separate incident Wednesday, an ICE officer was seriously injured after allegedly being ambushed during a traffic stop by three illegal immigrants, according to federal officials. The stop, targeting a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, escalated into a foot chase, violent struggle, and gunfire. One suspect was shot, and all three were taken into custody, authorities said.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

