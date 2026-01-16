Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Minneapolis-St. Paul

ICE releases photos after violent Minneapolis protests leave multiple alleged agitators arrested

Federal agents say agitators threw objects, shouted profanities and poured water on roads to create icy conditions

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Trump says no reason to use Insurrection Act in Minnesota, for now Video

Trump says no reason to use Insurrection Act in Minnesota, for now

President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the centuries-old law amid anti-ICE demonstrations in Minnesota.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday released photos of four alleged agitators who were arrested amid ongoing protests outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

In a post on X, ICE said the arrests occurred Thursday after the men refused repeated orders to disperse. Authorities said the four individuals were taken into custody and booked on federal charges.

"Yesterday, law enforcement at Whipple Federal Building faced violent anti-ICE agitators who threw objects, shouted profanities, and endangered the public by pouring water on the roads to create icy, hazardous conditions," ICE posted to X. "After repeated warnings, 4 agitators were arrested for refusing to disperse and booked on federal charges."

WHITE HOUSE BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR ICE VIOLENCE AS MINNEAPOLIS ERUPTS, INSURRECTION ACT THREAT LOOMS

four agitators arrested by ICE Minneapolis

Authorities said the four men were taken into custody and booked on federal charges. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) via X / Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The arrests came amid overnight protests, resulting in 12 people being taken into custody for assaulting law enforcement officers, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). 

"Last night in Minneapolis 12 anti-ICE agitators were arrested for assaulting law enforcement," DHS posted to X earlier Friday. "Reminder: it is a federal crime and a FELONY if you lay a finger on law enforcement or destroy federal property."

It was not immediately clear whether the four men highlighted by ICE were among the 12 individuals arrested overnight.

Protests continued Friday, with crowds again gathering outside the Whipple Federal Building, according to local outlet FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS WALZ, DEMOCRATS IN MINNESOTA FOLLOWING GOVERNOR'S 'DIRECT APPEAL' TO TRUMP

TOPSHOT-US-IMMIGRATION-ICE-SHOOTING

Protesters are confronted by an ICE supporter during a demonstration outside the Bishop Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 15, 2026.  (Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

The building houses multiple federal agencies, including ICE, DHS, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ongoing unrest follows two recent ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis

One involved Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. The law enforcement agent fired into the driver's windshield and open window from the side of the vehicle and subsequently exclaimed "f---ing b----" as the car crashed into another parked vehicle.

Democrats and local residents have condemned the shooting as a murder and called for the agent's prosecution, while the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have defended the incident by arguing that it was a justified shooting.

SMILING ANTI-ICE AGITATOR ACCUSED OF PUNCHING FLORIDA TROOPER AS DESANTIS ASSERTS, 'THIS IS NOT MINNEAPOLIS'

US-IMMIGRATION-ICE-SHOOTING

A protester holds a sign with a photo of Renee Nicole Good during a demonstration outside the Bishop Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 15, 2026.  (Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

In a separate incident Wednesday, an ICE officer was seriously injured after allegedly being ambushed during a traffic stop by three illegal immigrants, according to federal officials. The stop, targeting a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, escalated into a foot chase, violent struggle, and gunfire. One suspect was shot, and all three were taken into custody, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue