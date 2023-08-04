EPA to deny Alabama’s proposal to take over federal coal ash regulation program

Alabama’s plan to take over a federal coal ash regulation program will likely be denied by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA said the state-level program does not do enough to protect people and waterways.

Coal ash, the remnants of coal burning to generate electricity, could lead to cancer and other serious health problems, according to the EPA.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it is poised to reject Alabama's proposal to take over coal ash regulation, saying the state plan does not do enough to protect people and waterways.

The agency issued a proposed denial of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management's application to allow the state permit program to operate in lieu of the federal program. The agency said in a news release that Alabama's program is less protective of people and waterways than federal regulations require.

"Exposure to coal ash can lead to serious health concerns like cancer if the ash isn’t managed appropriately," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Low-income and underserved communities are especially vulnerable to coal ash in waterways, groundwater, drinking water, and in the air."

The agency said it identified deficiencies in ADEM’s permits with closure requirements for unlined surface impoundments, groundwater monitoring networks, and corrective action requirements.

ADEM disputed the EPA's preliminary finding, saying the "permits issued by ADEM for the closure of coal ash impoundments and the remediation of groundwater around the impoundments meet all state and federal requirements and are protective of human health and the environment."

Coal ash is what remains when coal is burned to generate electricity. Coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury, chromium and arsenic associated with cancer and other health problems.

The EPA has approved programs in Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Southern Environmental Law Center praised the decision to deny the Alabama permit.

"By proposing to deny ADEM’s application to take over coal ash regulation in Alabama, the EPA has stood up for Alabama communities and our state’s clean water," said Barry Brock, director of SELC’s Alabama office.

"ADEM has repeatedly allowed Alabama Power and TVA to leave coal ash beside our rivers and lakes, sitting deep in groundwater, and threatening communities and our water resources," Brock said.