Entire police department resigns leaving South Carolina community without law enforcement presence

A South Carolina community is without a police force after the entire department resigned, including the chief of police.

On Friday, McColl Mayor George Garner confirmed that the town no longer had any police officers and told WMBF News that the community is in a "difficult situation."

"We're actively working to hire a new police chief and more officers," Mayor Garner said.

Garner said Police Chief Bob Hale put in his resignation first and the other officers then followed suit.

In a public Facebook post, Hale stated his resignation was due to alleged repeated harassment and personal attacks and "hostile work environment" by an unnamed member of the city council.

"It is with a heavy heart that I do confirm my resignation as Chief of Police of the McColl Police Department along with all four of my fellow officers," Hale wrote. "My personal decision to step away from the McColl Police Department can be attributed to repeated acts of harassment, personal attacks on my character, and the overall creation of a hostile work environment perpetuated by a specific Councilman."

Hale added that the actions of the unnamed councilman made it impossible for the department to function effectively.

"For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership," Hale continued in the post. "These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively. Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted."

In his statement, Hale also alleged that money was cut from the police department’s budget and that other critical police needs were not being fulfilled.

"I also can't help but feel that these consistent negative acts were strategically used to inhibit the continued growth and success of the department. A significant amount of money was cut from our already depleted budget by the same Councilman upon his arrival to his elected position. Despite repeated appeals for funding to modernize equipment, enhance training, and increase staffing levels to meet the needs of our community, those critical needs went unmet. This lack of investment hampered our ability to operate at the standard the citizens of the Town of McColl rightfully expect and deserve. The safety of the residents and the well-being of the officers should have been prioritized by committing the necessary resources to build a department capable of addressing the complexities of 21st-century policing. Sadly, this was not the case and the majority of my tenure as Chief of Police was spent clearing the names of my officers as well as myself, from the numerous falsehoods that were made against us," - Former McColl Police Chief Bob Hale

Hale said the decision to resign was not made lightly, and he deeply regrets the impact it may have on the community they have dedicated themselves to serving.

"I believe that stepping away is the only way to shed light on the severity of these issues and call for accountability and change. I remain hopeful that the Town of McColl will come together to address these challenges, prioritize ethical leadership, and create an environment where those in public service can perform their duties free from undue interference and hostility," Hale wrote.

One McColl resident told WMBF now that the town is without a police department, he worries that residents could be at risk.

"Say if someone were stabbed or shot or whatever – without police enforcement, they would have to come from the sheriff’s office in Bennettsville," said McColl resident, William Groom. "We’re talking ten or fifteen minutes and someone could possibly expire in that amount of time. Without police enforcement, it’s definitely a bad situation."

Despite Hales' statement, Garner told WMBF that Hale was not leaving the town on bad terms.

"I hate to see them go. They were a great group. But we gonna continue on," Garner said.

Garner added that he has asked the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and other nearby agencies to help cover the town in the meantime. He also enlisted the help of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division for additional help.

The McColl Police Department is now accepting applications for Chief of Police and Garner said applications can be picked up at McColl Town hall.

Back in October, another community experienced a similar situation to the town of McColl.

The entire Geary Police Department in Oklahoma, including their chief of police, resigned citing political leaders for failing to meet the police department's needs.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mayor Garner but did not immediately receive a response.