McDonald's meltdown: Michigan woman wanted after allegedly tossing hot coffee at manager

Police say the suspect, identified as Casharra Brown, faces an arrest warrant after the confrontation was caught on video

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
Angry customer throws hot coffee at McDonald’s manager after dispute in Michigan Video

Angry customer throws hot coffee at McDonald’s manager after dispute in Michigan

Video shows a heated exchange inside a Michigan McDonald’s ending with a manager doused in coffee. (Credit: Buena Vista Police Department)

A Michigan woman was caught on camera throwing hot coffee at a McDonald's manager after a dispute, police say.

Video released on social media by the Buena Vista Police Department shows a woman arguing with a manager inside a McDonald's. The altercation ended with the suspect appearing to throw coffee at the manager as she walked away.

Buena Vista police told Fox News that the suspect has been identified as Casharra Brown. The victim asked not to be identified.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after Brown ordered food on the McDonald's app but did not provide her name or payment information when submitting the order.

MCDONALD'S WORKER SHOOTS CUSTOMER IN NECK DURING 'MCMESS' ALTERCATION, FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS

Woman picking up a coffee cup while arguing at McDonald's.

Police say a Michigan woman threw hot coffee at a McDonald’s manager during a heated argument caught on camera. (Buena Vista Police Department)

Brown was unhappy with the two sandwiches she had ordered and began to speak with the manager. The fast-food worker offered the irate customer a coffee in an attempt to calm her, but Brown was not satisfied, according to authorities. The argument then became heated.

WATCH: FOOD ORDER MIX-UP TRIGGERS BRAWL AT BURGER JOINT, LEADING TO SEVEN ARRESTS

Woman throws coffee at the McDonald's manager.

A McDonald’s manager suffers minor injuries after an alleged coffee attack in a Michigan restaurant. (Buena Vista Police Department)

The video appears to show Brown removing the lid from the cup and throwing the hot coffee at the manager just as the manager turned and began to walk away.

Brown hurled obscenities at the manager and left the building as the fast-food worker screamed in pain, according to the footage.

WOMAN KICKS SOUTHWEST EMPLOYEE, PUNCHES COMPUTER MONITORS IN VIOLENT AIRPORT MELTDOWN

McDonald's sign.

Police issue an arrest warrant for a woman seen throwing coffee at a McDonald’s employee. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The McDonald's manager had minor injuries but was not treated at a hospital, police told Fox News.

Buena Vista police said a warrant for Brown's arrest has been issued and authorities are working to apprehend her. 

"We know where she lives," police told Fox News.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
