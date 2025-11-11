Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan

USPS worker found dead inside mailing machine in Michigan: 'Deeply saddened by the loss'

Police described the man’s death as 'accidental'

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Postal Service employee died after he became stuck inside a mail handling machine at a distribution center in Allen Park, Michigan, according to officials.

Nicholas John Acker, 36, was stuck in the machine at the USPS Detroit Network Distribution Center for several hours before he was found dead on Saturday, officials told WDIV. The man was a maintenance worker.

Firefighters responded to the facility to investigate after the man's fiancé reported that he had returned home after his shift, according to the outlet. The woman said she went to the facility and stood outside for hours before she alerted authorities.

OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING AFTER DEADLY CRANE COLLAPSE IN COMMERCIAL AREA NORTH OF BOSTON

USPS trucks

A U.S. Postal Service employee died after he became stuck inside a mail handling machine at a distribution center in Allen Park, Michigan. (Spencer Jones/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The man had been dead for six to eight hours before the firefighters arrived at the facility, according to officials.

"We want to know what happened and how long he was there," the man's fiancée, Stephanie Jaszcz, told WDIV. "That’s what we want to know. We want to know how he even ended up there and why doesn’t anybody know where he was at?"

Mail handling machines are used to sort and weigh mail and can range in sizes. The facility where the man was found dead has many large machines, according to WDIV.

USPS mail trucks

The man had been dead for six to eight hours before the firefighters arrived at the facility. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Police described the man’s death as "accidental." The circumstances surrounding how he became stuck in the machine remain unclear, and authorities continue to investigate.

"The United States Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at the Detroit Network Distribution Center (NDC) in Allen Park, MI," USPS said in a statement to WDIV.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The NDC is fully operational at this time," the statement continued.

MCDONALD'S MELTDOWN: MICHIGAN WOMAN WANTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TOSSING HOT COFFEE AT MANAGER

USPS van

Police described the man’s death as "accidental." (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaszcz criticized the USPS statement for failing to mention her fiancée's name and for stating that mail operations will continue.

"'The mail’s still moving?' Gross," Jaszcz said. "'Sorry about the loss, but the mail’s still moving.' They couldn’t even say his name or acknowledge that he was an Air Force veteran. A man gone. A veteran. A husband. A human being. And all you can think of is mail keeps moving? Inhumane. It’s gross."
Close modal

Continue