Officials investigating after deadly crane collapse in commercial area north of Boston

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one person is dead after a crane collapsed Friday at a commercial site on a river just north of Boston.

At least one person is dead, and a second person was taken to the hospital, according to Everett Fire Chief John Hickey.

It is unclear if there are additional injuries or fatalities.

TEEN MURDER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY SWATTED VICTIM'S HOME WEEKS BEFORE DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN: LAWYER

The collapse happened in a commercial area atop a barge on the Mystic River in the city of Everett, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING TO KILL FEDERAL AGENTS WHILE INTERFERING WITH IMMIGRATION ARREST

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, according to Hickey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates