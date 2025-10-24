Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Officials investigating after deadly crane collapse in commercial area north of Boston

OSHA notified as authorities investigate cause of incident

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Crews respond to deadly Massachusetts crane collapse Video

Crews respond to deadly Massachusetts crane collapse

Video footage shows the wreckage of a crane collapse as rescue crews respond in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday. (Credit: WBZ)

At least one person is dead after a crane collapsed Friday at a commercial site on a river just north of Boston.

At least one person is dead, and a second person was taken to the hospital, according to Everett Fire Chief John Hickey.

It is unclear if there are additional injuries or fatalities.

Aerial view of a red crane that collapsed in Everett, Massachusetts

A crane collapsed in Everett, Mass, Friday, killing at least one person. (WBZ)

The collapse happened in a commercial area atop a barge on the Mystic River in the city of Everett, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

Aerial view of a red crane that collapsed in Everett, Massachusetts

Authorities are investigating after a fatal crane collapse at a commercial site near Boston in Everett, Mass., Friday. (WBZ)

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, according to Hickey.

Everett police shared a photo of the crane location during the accident.

Everett police shared a photo of the crane location during the accident. (Everett Police Department)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
