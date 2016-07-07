Embattled Maryland university meets accreditation standards

A Maryland Catholic college has met its accreditation standards after a national controversy in which its former president likened struggling freshmen to bunnies that should be killed.

Mount St. Mary's University spokesman Richard Pokrass told The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/29xt4vu ) Wednesday that the Middle States Commission on Higher Education determined the school was in compliance with all the commission's standards.

Meeting accreditation standards is a key requirement for higher education institutions to receive federal aid.

Interim Provost Jennie Hunter-Cevera says there was never concern the school wouldn't meet the commission's standards.

The university's chairman and five other trustees resigned in March, weeks after president Simon Newman resigned Feb. 29. Newman was widely scorned by academic leaders after the student newspaper reported his comments, and the faculty voted for his resignation.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com