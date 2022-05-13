Elon Musk says deal to buy Twitter is on hold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DEAL ON HOLD - Elon Musk says Twitter purchase has hit a snag. Continue reading …

ROE DRAFT FALLOUT - Justice Alito gives SCOTUS update as outraged pro-abortion protesters target his home. Continue reading …

BACKING THE BLUE - GOP leadership unveils big plan to support cops in anticipation of possible majority after midterms. Continue reading …

PATRIOTISM OVER POLITICS - Bipartisan group of military veterans takes on national security issues in Congress. Continue reading …

‘CREATING EXTRA PANIC’ - Mom takes action to help parents struggling to find baby formula. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘NOBODY’S ABOVE THE LAW' - Top Dem signals possible legal moves against McCarthy, Republicans over unprecedented Jan. 6 subpoenas. Continue reading …

DEM UNSURE ON BIDEN - Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan is unsure if he wants President Biden to campaign with him for the midterm race. Continue reading …

CANDIDATE QUESTIONS – Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette faces questions about her background amid scrutiny from conservative outlets. Continue reading …

DEFENDING BIDEN - WH defends President Biden's 'great MAGA king' comment, says president isn't afraid to call out 'extreme positions.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

'HE'S CONFUSED' - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sounded off on President Biden for attacking his plan to help fix Medicare, social security and cut taxes. Continue reading …



INFLATING ABORTION - Democratic Rep. Katie Porter claims inflation ‘reinforces’ the need for abortion. Continue reading …

BROWN V BOE NEXT? - Andrea Mitchell wonders if SCOTUS gutting Roe v Wade means the court could also dismantle the ruling that ended segregation in American public schools. Continue reading …

WAPO FACT CHECK - Washington Post reiterates Three-Pinocchio rating on President Biden's repeated claim Republicans want to raise taxes. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Anybody can be a common sense conservative… You just have to have common sense, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Inflation is just too obvious to deny. Everybody knows when inflation hits, when the prices go up, because everybody goes shopping, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host torches Kathy Barnette for 'very controversial rhetoric', says she is 'unelectable.' Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Somehow 'unrepentant radical' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks she deserves reelection, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HILLARY’S COURT SETBACK – Judge rules Hillary Clinton-hired opposition research firm must turn emails over to Special Counsel John Durham probe. Continue reading …

WINDY CITY CYCLONE - Chicago alderman says 400 people, ages 14-21, flooded streets for party, prompting concerns ahead of summer. Continue reading …

SEARCH FOR SURVIVORS – U.S. Coast Guard rescues 31 survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Puerto Rico; 11 dead. Continue reading …

RESULTS ARE IN - New poll reveals the majority of Americans oppose transgender surgeries and anti-puberty blockers for minors. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Can you name one thing the Biden administration has done well? Can you say one thing in this country that's getting better?"

- JESSE WATTERS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.