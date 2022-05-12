Rep. Katie Porter claims inflation ‘reinforces’ the need for abortion on MSNBC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., appeared on MSNBC’s "Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell" Wednesday night to discuss Democrats in the Senate failing to pass their abortion bill.

Although abortion was the main topic, O’Donnell questioned how it compared to an issue like inflation in light of President Biden calling it the number one priority of the administration.

ELIZABETH WARREN BLASTED FOR CLAIMING ‘MINORITY’ BLOCKED ABORTION BILL DESPITE IT BEING OPPOSED BY MAJORITY

"Well, I don’t think they compare, I think they actually reinforce each other," Porter said. "So the fact that things like inflation can happen, and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and to fuel your car, is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed. So I think the fact that we’re seeing this jump in expenses, that we’re seeing people having to pay more in the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing, is a reason that people are saying, ‘I need to be able to make my own decisions about when and if to start a family.’

She added, "So I don’t think we’re going to see them, I don’t think it’s like about comparing them or contrasting them, I think they reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family."

TWITTER ROASTS ACLU TWEET COMPLAINING ABOUT ALL THE PEOPLE ‘ABORTION BAND DISPROPORTIONALLY HARM’

The clip received backlash on Twitter with many claiming Porter was advocating for eugenics.

The Spectator editor Stephen Miller wrote, "This was the natural conclusion to all of this for these guys. Grocery or formula shortage? We just need fewer kids and more abortion."

"Actual advice from a Democrat Representative: Food is too expensive? Kill your kid. Vile. Disgusting. Saddening," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications advisor Steve Guest tweeted.

After a leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggested that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, Senate Democrats pushed their Women's Health Protection Act hat would legalize abortion rights nationwide with few to no restirctions. However, the bill failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to pass with only 49 Democrats voting in favor of the bill. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the only Democrat who voted against the bill.