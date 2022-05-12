NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters declared the establishment of common sense conservatives Thursday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: We're officially declaring ourselves common sense conservatives. Anybody can be a common sense conservative — social conservative, national security conservative, even an "ultra-MAGA" conservative. You just have to have common sense. Independents and Democrats, if you have common sense, come along for the ride. All we care about is results. If somebody has a good idea on the Left or the Right, if it works, let's do it. We just want the American people to be rich, safe and happy. Is that so hard? And we want things to work.

If you want cheap fuel, common sense. If you want a secure border, that is common sense. If you don't want gang bangers to hold up a store, then get bailed out the same day they're arrested, oh, my God, common sense.

We don't want anything to do with ideology anymore. Free trade might have worked well in the Cold War, not so much now. Open borders might work for big business, not so much for us. But when Joe Biden sets records for the most fentanyl deaths, a million COVID-19 deaths, most border crossings of all time, highest gas prices of all time, record inflation, can you seriously look us in the eye and tell us what you're doing is working? Of course, you can't.

Can you name one thing the Biden administration has done well? Can you say one thing in this country that's getting better? So, join us, common sense conservatives. We're open to new ideas. We don't hate anybody. We just want to fix problems, not create problems and then point the finger.