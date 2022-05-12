Washington Post reiterates Three-Pinocchio rating on Biden's repeated claim Republicans want to raise taxes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post reaffirmed a fact check from the end of April on Thursday that gave President Biden "Three Pinocchios" for his assertion that Republicans want to raise taxes.

In an April 18 tweet, the president said that "congressional Republicans now want to raise taxes on middle class families," adding he would not let that happen. The root of Biden's assertion is a plan outlined by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Scott put forth an 11-point plan, which says "all Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax."

Biden and his administration have repeatedly suggested that Republicans back the plan and White House Press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the claims Tuesday during a press conference.

"Psaki’s comments only reaffirmed why our original analysis was correct. We will concentrate on her explanation of why Biden claimed that a ‘majority’ of Republicans back Scott’s plan," The Washington Post reported in another piece addressing the April fact check.

Psaki quoted multiple senators, including Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who offered vague praise of Scott's delivery of the plan, according to the Washington Post.

The Washington Post reported that none of those senators endorsed the proposal in question and have instead voiced "generic words of support for the idea of releasing a plan."

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D, said Tuesday that he does not endorse Scott's plan and it would be a stretch for Democrats to suggest that the Republican Party was supporting the agenda.

"If they try and run campaign ads against individual senators who haven't adopted that plan, then I don't know how straight-faced you can make that argument," Thune said. "That doesn't mean it won't be done."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., has criticized the bill as well.

"We reaffirm our rating of Three — nearly Four — Pinocchios," the fact check said.

Biden reiterated the claim that Republicans want to raise taxes in his Tuesday speech that focused on inflation and increased prices. During a Wednesday speech addressing the Democratic National Committee, he said that Scott's plan was "what the Republican Party stands for, what they’re going to run on."

Biden and Scott have sparred in the last past week over the assertions. Scott said that the president was "unwell" and called on him to resign. Biden responded that Scott "has a problem."