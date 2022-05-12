Bipartisan group of military veterans use battlefield experience to navigate Capitol Hill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veterans in a bipartisan congressional caucus said their shared military experience and dedication to serving the country has helped them overcome political differences and work together on national security issues.

"We're used to being a part of something bigger than ourselves," Rep. Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, told Fox News. "That shared respect that we have for what we did when we were in uniform makes it a lot easier for us to keep working together."

The For Country Caucus is a bipartisan collection of 25 military veterans comprised of 11 Democrats and 14 Republicans. The group focus on issues important to national security, such as keeping the government's cybersecurity prowess up to speed and ensuring that the U.S. can compete with China.

"We do get times where there are disagreements," Rep. Don Bacon told Fox News. "We've had to work through a few things, and that's the way it should be."

"I think we have pretty good relationships across the aisle because of that," Bacon, who served in the Air Force, added.

"We'll all put our country first over partisanship," the Nebraska Republican said.

Golden had a simpler explanation.

"We've just got commitment to staying at the table, no matter what. It's that easy," the former Marine told Fox News.

"If it's important to you then you just got to do it," Golden added. "Show up, sit down, keep talking."