WH defends Biden's 'great MAGA king' comment, says president isn't afraid to call out 'extreme positions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended President Biden calling his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, "the great MAGA king."

During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked by Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich whether the president's comments were unifying.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE TO REPLACE JEN PSAKI AS WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY

"Well, I would say that the president is not afraid to call out what he sees as extreme positions that are out of line with where the American people stand," Psaki responded.

"And whether that is supporting a tax plan that will raise taxes on 75 million Americans making less than $100,000 a year, or whether it is supporting efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade, something that two thirds of the American people in a Fox News poll, may I add, supported, and there are countless examples from there.

"The president believes that there is still work we can do together," she continued. "The bipartisan innovation is a good example of that. But again, he is not going to stand back and stand aside while people are pushing for extreme positions that are not in the interests or supported by the vast majority of the American people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden on Wednesday unveiled his "great MAGA king" nickname for Trump during an event last week.

"Under my predecessor — the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president," he told the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Chicago. "The first year of my presidency, the first year, I reduced the deficit."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.