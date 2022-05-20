Elon Musk responds to SpaceX flight attendant's sexual assault accusation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ELON-GATE - Musk responds to SpaceX flight attendant's sexual assault claim. Continue reading …

ROE RAGE - White House unleashes fury at Oklahoma bill that would ban nearly all abortions. Continue reading …

‘DARK MAGA’ - Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls for ominous challenge to GOP after primary loss. Continue reading …

‘DADS ON DUTY' - Virginia fathers take their kids’ safety into their own hands. Continue reading …

POOCH PROBLEMS - Amber Heard faces perjury claims over COVID-19 dog incident. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WHO'S ‘OBSTRUCTION’ IS IT ANYWAY? – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claims President Biden has never taken his calls amid reports the president is tired of ‘GOP obstructionism’. Continue reading …



DEMS DIVIDED - Pelosi, Senate Democrats weigh in on DHS memo, slow walk of House bill to protect justices. Continue reading …

WHAT KIND OF SUPREMACY, AGAIN? - Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty blames White supremacy for Dallas Korean hair salon shooting, but suspect is Black. Continue reading …

SLIPPERY SLOPE? - Harris claims overturning Roe v. Wade 'opens the door to restricting' other rights like gay marriage. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NOW THEY TELL US - NBC News reports on Hunter Biden's laptop hard drive, reveals rapid spending spree, possible 'legal exposure.' Continue reading …



ECHO CHAMBER - MSNBC, Politico, CBS, Axios parrot Biden's 'ultra-MAGA' label to target certain GOPers. Continue reading …

FACT-CHECKING THE FACT-CHECKERS - New York Times columnist Gail Collins blasted for inaccurate claims in calling for full ban on ‘semiautomatic rifles.’ Continue reading …

TRUMP OBSESSION - LA Times wonders if 'White,' Trump-supporting hometown fueled hatred of Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host warned viewers of a "hellacious summer" as tension continues to rise in the United States. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – The Biden administration is close to giving the World Health Organization power over every intimate aspect of your life, Fox host warns. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host blasts President Joe Biden as a 'sleazy, corrupt, career Washington insider.' Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - It's time to ask if the economic chaos unfolding right before our eyes is the result of incompetence or careful planning, the Fox News host asks. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HEALTH ALERT - Officials in major U.S. city investigating rare virus outbreak. Continue reading …



ALLIANCE ISSUES - Is Turkey Russia's secret weapon inside NATO? Continue reading …

‘CONTROLLING’ AND ‘JEALOUS’ – A look at what Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin said in testimony at the Depp-Heard trial. Continue reading …

CHICAGO VIOLENCE OVERNIGHT - At least two people were killed, and ten others were injured in a downtown Chicago shooting Thursday night, police said. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"This is how the media is going to cover this hellacious summer: Everyone's suffering, but it's not Joe Biden's fault. And you think Americans are going to hear that and they're going to buy that? No."

- JESSE WATTERS

