Chicago
Published

Downtown Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 4 others shot near Magnificent Mile shopping district

The injured victims' conditions are not known

By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in downtown Chicago late Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. local time in the 800 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. 

That location is just a few blocks from Michigan Avenue and the city's premiere shopping district known as the Magnificent Mile.

Police said no suspects are in custody and the injured victim's conditions are not known.

FILE – Chicago police uniform. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.