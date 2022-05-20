Madison Cawthorn says it’s time for ‘Dark MAGA,’ ‘new right’ to take over after scandal-propelled primary loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Thursday denounced those who didn’t have his "back" and said it’s time for the "new right" and "Dark MAGA" to take command two days after losing his Republican primary amid several scandals.

"When the establishment turned their guns on me, when the Uni-party coalesced to defeat an America First member very few people had my back," the North Carolina congressman wrote on Instagram. He included a list of people who he said "came to my defense when it was not politically profitable." It included former President Donald Trump, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, Steve Bannon and Sen. Rand Paul, among others.

"These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have," he continued. ‘At the beginning of a change the patriot is a rare and hated man.’ These are those rare and hated men/women."

He continued to say he was "on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal. The time for genteel politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command."

He added that there is an "enemy to defeat" in the Democratic Party but first the "cowardly and weak" Republican members would need to go.

"Their days are numbered. We are coming," Cawthorn wrote.

Cawthorn narrowly lost Tuesday’s North Carolina Republican primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards as various scandals began to pile up around him, including a naked video of a sexual nature, backlash over him calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug" and allegations of insider trading.

Cawthorn had recently stirred up controversy after saying fellow House Republicans do cocaine and had invited him to orgies.

One anonymous Republican congress member told Fox News Digital this week that Cawthorn "earned his loss" and that the congressman "did it to himself."

"Hopefully he learns from his mistakes," the lawmaker said.

"Congressman Cawthorn’s actions were an embarrassment to the institution of Congress," another said.

A third called on the party to "unify" and "show the American people there’s an alternative to Democrats' record inflation , soaring crime, open border, and self-inflicted incompetence," but said that Republicans are "better off" with Cawthorn gone.

"Midterms are coming, and Cawthorn wasn’t helping us move forward," the lawmaker said. "I hope he’ll find peace in his next endeavor, but we’re better off."