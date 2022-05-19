Hannity blasts Biden as a 'sleazy, corrupt, career Washington insider'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped President Biden for "brutal" gas prices nationwide, Thursday night on "Hannity."

HANNITY: Gas hitting, what I think, what, ten days in a row now with gas prices setting one new record after another and a brutal $6/gallon prediction coming out. I'll get to that in a second. The border crisis gets worse. The Ministry of Truth has collapsed, thankfully. Anyway, the market drops, what, 1,164 points? The worst day in two years.

Look at this, JP Morgan, they are now predicting gas prices about to surpass $6/gallon nationwide, not California, nationwide. Washington state is now preparing for $10/gallon gasoline. And keep in mind, this does not just impact everyday travel, it impacts our supply chain, which is already struggling. It impacts deliveries and manufacturing of every item we buy and every store we go to. And guess what? You'll pay even more for everything.

Are gas prices too high? The answer is yes. The solution is go back to Donald Trump's energy independence policies and once again make America a net exporter of energy. How about that? But this radical administration, they will do nothing.

Joe Biden, frankly, doesn't have it in him. He's not Bill Clinton, he is never going to say the era of big government is over and the end of welfare as we know it. He is a sleazy, corrupt, career Washington insider. He has lied and cheated his way through life. His presidency is now no exception. Remember, Joe Biden promised you inflation was transitory. That was a lie. He promised to bring down gas prices. That was a lie. He promised not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year.

We just had a million COVID deaths, most of which happened during his watch and his administration. He also promised not to make vaccines mandatory in any way, they're mandatory. He promised to visit the southern border, he's never been there. He promised to get the opioid crisis under control, it's never been worse than it is today. 291 days ago, Joe promised not to abandon our fellow Americans behind enemy lines in the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, that was a lie. He even promised to unite the country, said that over and over again, and he has not stopped vilifying half of America ever since. Ultra-MAGA is the new mantra. And here's a good one, he promised to always tell the truth, that's a lie, too.

