NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told viewers on Thursday's "The Ingraham Angle" that it's time to ask if the economic chaos unfolding right before our eyes is the result of incompetence or careful planning.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Have soaring prices gotten your attention yet?… Meanwhile, to make a bad situation worse, we actually may be facing a shortage of truckers soon. The owner-operators are facing what's called an existential crisis due to the skyrocketing cost of diesel fuel — and food prices? Forget about it. The Bloomberg headline today caught my eye. Chicken wings for $34? Pent-up inflation driving food costs even higher. Consumer prices of food were up 9.4% in April compared to prices from last April. It's the biggest gain since 1981. Holy smokes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

Of course, Biden is plenty ignorant. We know that. And his Cabinet is woefully unqualified. We know that. But the headwinds that Americans are now facing in almost every aspect of our lives cannot be an accident. None of this was predestined. Now, the Biden team chose to cancel oil leases, to stop Keystone, ramp up all those regulations. They green-lit a proxy war against Russia… threw tens of billions of military aid to Ukraine? Oh, yeah, we can afford that. They paid people not to work, even after vaccines were available. Of course, they bailed out the blue states that refused to open with Biden's so-called Recovery Act as well. They allowed millions of migrants, we're paying for that, through the southern border. They're seeding U.S. authority to international bureaucracies. And to this day, they refuse to stop scaring Americans about COVID. Oh, for good measure, they're even threatening free speech. Hate speech, of course, is anything they disagree with. Now, I could go on and on, but these policies are all designed to make you poorer and make you more dependent on the government.