New York City
Published

New York City investigating possible monkeypox case

New York City health officials said they are investigating a possible case of monkeypox one day after Massachusetts officials confirmed the first U.S. case this year

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Health officials in New York City are investigating a possible case of monkeypox, the city's New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Thursday.

The patient is being cared for at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, according to health officials. The department said preliminary tests will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if they come out positive. 

The city's health department did not say whether the unidentified patient had traveled anywhere outside the United States.  

  • Monkeypox microscopic image
    Image 1 of 3

    An electron microscopic image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample in this undated image obtained by Reuters. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

  • Monkeypox virus
    Image 2 of 3

    An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 1996 to 1997, shows the hands of a patient with a rash due to monkeypox. (CDC/Brian W.J. Mahy/Handout via Reuters)

  • Monkeypox case
    Image 3 of 3

    Monkeypox is considered mild and typically occurs in remote parts of central and west Africa. (CDC) (Brian W.J. Mahy/CDC)

MONKEYPOX VIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

The news came a day after Massachusetts health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the U.S. this year. The individual had recently traveled to Canada and officials were conducting contact tracing. 

The virus is rare but potentially serious.

It causes similar symptoms to smallpox, including fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills, and skin lesions. 

At least seven cases of the virus have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, health authorities there said. 

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.