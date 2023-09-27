Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says he supports a border wall and that migrants must have a 'shred of evidence' to receive asylum

Musk's comments come after he announced he plans to visit the southern border in the coming days

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Video shows overcrowding at a border patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas Video

Video shows overcrowding at a border patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas

As droves of migrants continue to cross into the U.S. illegally, processing Border Patrol processing facilities become overcrowded, like one in Eagle Pass, Texas. Credit: Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas-23)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that he supports a border wall, saying migrants need to produce a "shred of evidence" to receive asylum in the United States.

"We actually do need a wall, and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that," Musk said in a X post on Wednesday evening.

The owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X — formerly known as Twitter — argued that gaining asylum status after illegally crossing the southern border is as easy as a quick Google search. 

"It’s a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say!" he added.

Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, on the move at the southern border into Eagle Pass, Texas. (Fox News)

In the previous thread, Musk jumped into the conversation about Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy discussing the border crisis amid the impending government shutdown.

"But if you paid attention last night to what happened to the border yesterday, 11,000 people came across illegally. That's 50,000 in just the last five days," McCarthy told reporters. "And you've got the governor of New York and the governor of Massachusetts declaring a state of emergency. The president can take action, the presidency can do something here that would really us keep the government open but at the same time secure our border."

Musk replied to the video, saying that the border crisis is "not a partisan issue."

"The (USA) border needs to be secured. This is not a partisan issue — even the elected Democrat Party leaders of New York are saying this is a severe crisis," Musk said.

"Will find out more when I visit Eagle Pass maybe as soon as tomorrow," he concluded, hinting to his promised visit to the border.

Border Patrol process large group of migrants in Eagle Pass, Mexico

Fox News drone video shows group of about 2,200 migrants who recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Eagle Pass, Texas.  (Fox News)

Musk's comments come after he announced his visit to the southern border to Eagle Pass, Texas, in the coming days.

In a post early Tuesday morning, he wrote that he had spoken to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about the crisis and how it was a "serious issue."

"They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers — just hit an all-time high and still growing!" he said. "Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself."

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File/Fox News)

It comes as migrant numbers have surged after a brief lull in the early summer. Numbers rocketed in July and August, with the more than 230,000 encounters at the border, marking the highest August on record.

Those numbers look set to be even higher in September, with footage of droves of migrants flooding into Eagle Pass. The crisis have forced border authorities to shut down bridges and surge resources to the area in an effort to cope.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.