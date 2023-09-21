Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Elon Musk accuses media of ignoring the border crisis because they were 'instructed not to cover it'

Officials estimated about 4,000 Venezuelan migrants were moving into Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Texas Democrat mayor pleads with Biden to visit border: 'Thousands coming in' Video

Texas Democrat mayor pleads with Biden to visit border: 'Thousands coming in'

Eagle Pass, Texas Mayor Rolando Salinas discusses the emergency declaration and says they feel 'abandoned' amid the worsening border crisis on 'Your World.' 

Billionaire and X, formerly known as Twitter, owner Elon Musk on Thursday accused news outlets of ignoring the crisis along the southern border because they were "instructed" not to cover it. 

FOX News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted on social media how local news networks are covering the migrant crisis more than other national news networks. 

"Watching the TVs at gym in Eagle Pass. Every single local news station in the San Antonio market, both English & Spanish, are leading their shows and have much of their A blocks centered on the border crisis and the mass illegal crossing in Eagle Pass today," he wrote. "National networks were MIA at the bridge today, other than @FoxNews."

PERUVIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS' ALLEGED MURDER VICTIM IS US CITIZEN, SHERIFF CONFIRMS

Musk and border wall

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk shredded major news outlets for ignoring the crisis at America's Southern Border. (Musk photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images, border wall photo by VERONICA G. CARDENAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk responded to Melugin's post by writing, "This gets no coverage because the media NPCs are instructed not to cover it." 

NPC stands for "non-player characters," meaning scripted characters in video games that are programmed with specific behavior rather than directly controlled by a human being. The term is used online for someone who doesn't think for themselves. 

Thousands of predominantly Venezuelan adult illegal immigrants moved into Texas and gathered under a nearby bridge on Wednesday.

Texas troopers told FOX News that their initial count of the number of migrants moving across the water into Eagle Pass on Wednesday was about 4,000. The migrants gathered under the bridge and were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol, in the hope of being released into the U.S. 

Concern about the border has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks as even some Democrats are warning that the crisis has gotten out of control, while other liberal figures still reject those claims. 

Yuma Arizona border

Immigrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico, with the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in the background, on August 6, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona.  ((Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images))

GOP GOVERNORS CALL ON BIDEN TO PROVIDE ‘HONEST, ACCURATE’ DATA ON MIGRANT CRISIS AS NUMBERS SURGE

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams made an ominous warning about the immigration crisis at a town hall meeting earlier this month. 

"I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," he said. 

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan responded by ridiculing the mayor in a social media post, referring to him as a "Trump knock-off."

Why are we not enforcing the law at the border?: Judge Jeanine Video

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., similarly faced mockery after telling migrants, "We don’t have capacity, so we have to also message properly that we’re at our limit, if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.