Elon Musk accuses media of ignoring the border crisis because they were 'instructed not to cover it'

Billionaire and X, formerly known as Twitter, owner Elon Musk on Thursday accused news outlets of ignoring the crisis along the southern border because they were "instructed" not to cover it.

FOX News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted on social media how local news networks are covering the migrant crisis more than other national news networks.

"Watching the TVs at gym in Eagle Pass. Every single local news station in the San Antonio market, both English & Spanish, are leading their shows and have much of their A blocks centered on the border crisis and the mass illegal crossing in Eagle Pass today," he wrote. "National networks were MIA at the bridge today, other than @FoxNews."

Musk responded to Melugin's post by writing, "This gets no coverage because the media NPCs are instructed not to cover it."

NPC stands for "non-player characters," meaning scripted characters in video games that are programmed with specific behavior rather than directly controlled by a human being. The term is used online for someone who doesn't think for themselves.

Thousands of predominantly Venezuelan adult illegal immigrants moved into Texas and gathered under a nearby bridge on Wednesday.

Texas troopers told FOX News that their initial count of the number of migrants moving across the water into Eagle Pass on Wednesday was about 4,000. The migrants gathered under the bridge and were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol, in the hope of being released into the U.S.

Concern about the border has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks as even some Democrats are warning that the crisis has gotten out of control, while other liberal figures still reject those claims.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams made an ominous warning about the immigration crisis at a town hall meeting earlier this month.

"I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," he said.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan responded by ridiculing the mayor in a social media post, referring to him as a "Trump knock-off."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., similarly faced mockery after telling migrants, "We don’t have capacity, so we have to also message properly that we’re at our limit, if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else."

Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.