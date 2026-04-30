Startling footage from amusement park shows thrill ride halted as guests wait in midair

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Dramatic video footage shows amusement park riders sitting about 200 feet in the air after a ride was halted last weekend.

Passengers were seen in midair, sitting in their seats on the Supergirl Sky Flight ride, a starflyer-style swing ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio on Sunday.

The ride is roughly 200 feet tall, according to Six Flags' website.

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In a statement, Six Flags told Fox News Digital the ride was stopped by an operator who saw a guest pull out a cellphone, which is in violation of park policies.

The official said the incident lasted around seven minutes.

"A ride operator stopped one of our rides when a guest violated our safety policy," the spokesperson said.

"Once the issue was resolved, the ride resumed. All guests safely exited, and the ride remained open for the remainder of the day."

Rider Maria Salazar told Storyful that she felt it was "scary to have to wait up in the air, unable to move."

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She added, "When my husband, our friends and I got in the ride, it stopped in the air for about 10 to 15 minutes before they had to call maintenance to bring us down."

The Six Flags' website says that the Supergirl Sky Flight ride "is taller than the famous quarry walls surrounding the park."

"The 360 view you’ll get of the park and the land that surrounds it is truly breathtaking," the description said.

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"Too bad you’ll be spinning around too fast to catch more than a blur."

The park, which bills itself as the "Thrill Capital of South Texas," opened in 1992, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The park is not to be confused with Six Flags Over Texas, which is located in Arlington, outside of Dallas.

A similar ride incident occurred at a Six Flags park in Massachusetts last week.

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Guests were evacuated from Superman the Ride at Six Flags New England last week after the roller coaster abruptly stopped.

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"Trained employees safely unloaded all guests from the ride," a spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

"Our team was in constant contact with the guests, and all riders were invited to return to the park."