Houston Rodeo ride malfunction leaves people dangling in air for several minutes

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A video captured people dangling in the air for several minutes during an amusement ride malfunction at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas.

Attendee Akil Strawder told Storyful that he and his cousins were left suspended on the ride for about 10 minutes while his wife recorded the footage "in astonishment."

Netherlands-based KMG Rides, which sells the Tango ride shown in the video, describes it on its website as a "23-meter-high ride that rotates around 3 different axes during the ride."

"The open gondolas provide passengers with a unique ‘flying’ experience," it adds. "There are 3 gondolas, each accommodating 8 people, which rotate freely during the ride."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and KMG Rides for comment.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932 as the Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition, created by local business people to promote the region’s cattle industry.

The first event featured livestock exhibitions and a small rodeo. After a pause during World War II, the show expanded, adding entertainment and educational programs to broaden its appeal.

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The show is scheduled to return in 2027; it typically occurs over 20 days between late February and mid-March at NRG Stadium, featuring concerts, livestock shows and carnival activities.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo says on its website that its mission is to promote "agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community."

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"Since the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began, more than $660 million has been committed to the youth of Texas and education. Each year, more than 800 scholarships are awarded to Texas students by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," it added. "As one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S., the Rodeo has presented more than 22,000 scholarships valued at $660 million since 1932."

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Mekles contributed to this report.