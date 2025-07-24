'Tilt' roller coaster at Cedar Point malfunctions for 3rd time since opening, leaving riders suspended in air

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cedar Point visitors were stuck on a "tilt" roller coaster for nearly 20 minutes, marking the third time the ride has malfunctioned since opening.

Riders on "Siren's Curse" at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, were stuck on the ride for about 20 minutes on July 19 while suspended at a 45-degree angle, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The "Siren's Curse" ride has a maximum height of 160 feet and reaches speeds up to 58 mph.

Tony Clark, a spokesman for Cedar Point, said the ride reopened shortly after the incident.

"The coaster’s safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride," Clark said. "It reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely."

Since the ride's opening on June 28, the ride has malfunctioned three times.

According to the report, on the opening weekend for "Siren's Curse," passengers were stuck on the ride for around 10 minutes while it was suspended in the air facing down.

The ride again malfunctioned on July 2 when it stopped just before the tilt began, and passengers were evacuated using stairs.

