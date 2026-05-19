Six Flags guests stranded 245 feet in air after power outage forces coaster evacuation

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Guests at Six Flags Over Texas were seen evacuating one of the park’s tallest roller coasters after a power outage brought the ride to a sudden stop over the weekend.

The guests were passengers on the Titan roller coaster at the Arlington, Texas, amusement park when the ride stopped mid-course on Saturday.

Video shared online showed riders carefully climbing down a steep staircase attached to the side of the massive coaster structure.

STARTLING FOOTAGE FROM AMUSEMENT PARK SHOWS THRILL RIDE HALTED AS GUESTS WAIT IN MIDAIR

The ride stands roughly 245 feet tall.

It reaches speeds of up to 85 mph, according to Six Flags.

Six Flags officials described the outage as an internal technical problem that interrupted power throughout the park, according to Dallas-area station WFAA.

Six Flags reopened Sunday.

While the evacuation ended safely, the video quickly sparked reactions online from viewers who said they would have been terrified about climbing down from that height.

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"I could never get down from there, not at that height," one person wrote on TikTok.

Another commenter added, "Would never ride a roller coaster again."

Some users questioned whether roller coasters are safe — while others defended the rides and pointed out that amusement park attractions are heavily regulated.

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Others focused on the park-wide outage itself, with some guests sharing frustrations about long waits and ride shutdowns throughout the day.

"Six Flags always has something happening," one user said.

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The Titan is one of Six Flags Over Texas’ signature attractions and has operated at the park since 2001.

Fox News Digital previously reported on a separate roller coaster evacuation at Six Flags New England in Massachusetts earlier this year.

In that incident, riders on Superman the Ride were forced to climb down a steep elevated section of track after the coaster failed to complete its normal cycle.

Park officials said trained employees safely escorted all riders off the attraction and remained in communication with guests throughout the evacuation.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Six Flags Over Texas for comment.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.