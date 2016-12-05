Economists: US growth will pick up, hiring will slow in 2017

Business economists still expect U.S. economic growth to pick up next year — but they see a slowdown in hiring.

The median estimate from economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics calls for the American economy to grow 2.2 percent in 2017, up from a forecast 1.6 percent this year and unchanged from NABE's previous survey in September.

They see the risk of a recession as remote; 90 percent expect the current economic expansion to continue until at least 2018.

The economists expect employers to add an average 168,000 jobs a month in 2017, down from 180,000 a month so far this year.

They predict the unemployment rate, which fell to a nine-year low 4.6 percent last month, will average 4.7 percent in 2017.