‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured

A school bus crash in eastern Kentucky Monday has sent 18 students and a driver to regional hospitals with "varying degrees of injuries," officials say.

The Magoffin County School District said the crash happened on Route 40 near Salyersville, east of Lexington.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, Bus 2030 was carrying 18 students plus the driver. As of the time of this statement, there are no reported fatalities, but the students and driver have varying degrees of injuries," it said.

"They have been transported by ambulance or helicopter to regional hospitals. The district would like to thank everyone that extended a helping hand at the scene of the accident," it added.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the crash as a "serious bus accident."

"Kentucky State Police is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved," he tweeted.

A Kentucky State Police spokesman told Fox News Digital that the "Initial investigation indicates the school bus was traveling westbound on Kentucky Route 40 when the bus exited the roadway and went over an embankment.

"18 children, ranging from elementary, middle, and high school, and the driver were on the bus at the time of the collision," the spokesman continued. "Injuries of the occupants range from minor to critical injuries. The details of the collision are under investigation."

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but images shared by local media showed a bus at the bottom of a ditch.