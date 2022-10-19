Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Truck driver dies in head-on collision with West Virginia school bus

The WV bus driver and 7 other students were taken to a hospital for evaluation

Associated Press
The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.

The truck driver’s name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating.